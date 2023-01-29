Greenville Police investigating after shots fired at apartment complex

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating a scene at an apartment complex after shots were fired on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to apartments on Crest Lane and officers found rounds in the sides of the apartments, but no one was hit.

No suspect has been arrested at this time.

