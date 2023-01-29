Police respond to detonation in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday.

Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house.

Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his weapon and was taken into custody.

However, during the interview, the suspect informed officers that he had set up multiple improvised explosive devices in the backyard.

After hearing this information, officers obtained a search warrant and requested the assistance of NCSBI Explosive Ordinance Unit as well as the ATF to search the yard.

After hours of searching, they found and disassembled the devices and Bomb Unit conducted a controlled explosion of the explosive materials at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say that in accordance with policies and procedures - they were forced to dispose of the explosive materials as soon as possible.

Officials say Phillip Hollar is charged with one count of Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.

Police say there was no danger to the public throughout the investigation and because of the controlled nature of the ordinance disposal, there is no additional danger to the public or officers involved.

