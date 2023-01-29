Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

Greer Police searching for shoplifting suspect after he left with two cases of beer from a Spinx.
Greer Police searching for shoplifting suspect after he left with two cases of beer from a Spinx.(Greer Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station.

According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85.

Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer and left in a dark colored sedan.

If anyone has information, call police at 864-848-2151 or email Ofc. Prino at bprino@cityofgreer.org.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Recovering lost history
Recovering lost history in SC
Lottery generic
Buncombe Co. woman wins $100,000 picking Powerball numbers blindly