Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station.
According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85.
Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer and left in a dark colored sedan.
If anyone has information, call police at 864-848-2151 or email Ofc. Prino at bprino@cityofgreer.org.
