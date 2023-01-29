Police searching for shoplifting suspect in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said they are searching for a suspect wanted for shoplifting at a gas station.

According to police, the incident happened at the Spinx near Highway 101 South and I-85.

Officers said suspect stole two cases of beer and left in a dark colored sedan.

If anyone has information, call police at 864-848-2151 or email Ofc. Prino at bprino@cityofgreer.org.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.