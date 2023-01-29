Rainy, unsettled week ahead, First Alert Day Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clouds and rain plague the week ahead. Heavy rain Thursday into Friday morning prompts a First Alert Day.

First Alert Headlines

Light, scattered showers on and off through Wednesday

Heavy rain Thursday leads to flooding concerns

Mild temperatures through Tuesday then cooling

Scattered showers continue into Sunday night with widespread rain expected into the early hours of Monday. The rain is mostly light with rainfall totals anywhere from a tenth of an inch to three-fourths of an inch. The showers taper off by the morning commute with just a few spotty showers on and off lingering through midmorning. Fog could be an issue across the area though, for the morning commute so plan for a little extra time. Morning lows on Monday are in the low to mid 40s.

Overnight rain becomes isolated by the morning commute (Fox Carolina)

Monday offers up a small break from the showers and a pleasantly warm day! Highs top the upper 50s to mid 60s, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies to get things rolling. There is a small chance for a lingering shower, through mid morning, but overall, we trend drier. Scattered showers return to the forecast as an unsettled weather pattern takes over Tuesday through Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday, the rain tends to be scattered and on the lighter side. Models show most of the rain coming in during the early morning hours both day with just a few spotty showers during the daylight hours. Tuesday is still mild with highs in the mid 50s to around 60 but Wednesday is much cooler behind a cold front with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Periods of rain on and off Tuesday and Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

Heavier, more steady rain looks to move in Wednesday night through Friday. Because everything will be saturated from the early week rain and potential for heavy rain, Thursday is a First Alert Day. There’s concern we could see flooding issues with most areas picking up 1″-3″ of rain just on Thursday alone.

Heavy rain leads to flooding concerns (Fox Carolina)

As far as when the rain comes to an end, the models aren’t in good agreement yet. The rain could be out of here as early as Friday morning with other models holding onto the precipitation into Friday evening. By weekend, the sunshine returns, but it’s chilly with highs only in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.