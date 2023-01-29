Upstate organization holds rally for Tyre Nichols

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate organization joined millions across the country to hold a rally in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.

Efia Nwangaza the Executive Committee Member of the National October 22nd Coalition said people feel rage.

“People are grieving. People are enraged with paralysis of this murder of this young man,” Nwangaza said. And yet another video. So, it shows that public information, truth telling, is more needed than ever before.”

The October 22nd Coalition aims to unite all justice-seeking people, from families and loved ones of stolen lives, to people living daily under the gun of police terror, to people on campuses and in other communities, and refuse to concede our power in the streets to police repression or fascist terrorists.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.