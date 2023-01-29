Upstate organization holds rally for Tyre Nichols

Nichols died three days after he was beaten by five police officers in Memphis
People protest out Greenville City Hall after the deadly beating of a man by Memphis Police...
People protest out Greenville City Hall after the deadly beating of a man by Memphis Police that sparked national attention on Sunday, January 29, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate organization joined millions across the country to hold a rally in response to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Nichols was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who are also Black, after he was pulled over for a traffic stop on January 7.

Efia Nwangaza the Executive Committee Member of the National October 22nd Coalition said people feel rage.

“People are grieving. People are enraged with paralysis of this murder of this young man,” Nwangaza said. And yet another video. So, it shows that public information, truth telling, is more needed than ever before.”

The October 22nd Coalition aims to unite all justice-seeking people, from families and loved ones of stolen lives, to people living daily under the gun of police terror, to people on campuses and in other communities, and refuse to concede our power in the streets to police repression or fascist terrorists.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Recovering lost history
Recovering lost history in SC
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Police respond to detonation in Forest City