USC women’s basketball takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Gamecocks are going to try to continue their winning streak when they take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 1 p.m.

The Gamecocks have won a nation-leading 26 games in a row, and a twenty-seventh win in Alabama would break the program record for consecutive wins set in 2019-20.

Alabama lost to USC in 2022 with an 83-51 score.

The last time Alabama beat No.1 South Carolina was in the 2007-2008 match.

So far they have never beaten USC since Dawn Staley became coach in 2008-2009.

The match will be televised on ESPN2.

