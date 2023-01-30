AG Wilson on petition to SC Supreme Court to rehear fetal heartbeat law ruling

Attorney General Alan Wilson announces cartel associate arrests in Upstate
Attorney General Alan Wilson announces cartel associate arrests in Upstate
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement about his petition to the SC Supreme Court asking it to rehear its ruling on the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Law.

Wilson said the petition was filed Monday morning.

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear,” Wilson said. “The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion.”

MORE NEWS: Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner investigating after man found dead inside Elbert Co. home
generic graphic
Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say
Beam raising at Mission Hospital in McDowell County
Beam raising at Mission Hospital in McDowell County
Haley Gayle Grant
Oconee County deputies find missing 16-year-old girl