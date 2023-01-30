AG Wilson on petition to SC Supreme Court to rehear fetal heartbeat law ruling

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released a statement about his petition to the SC Supreme Court asking it to rehear its ruling on the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Law.

Wilson said the petition was filed Monday morning.

“We respectfully disagree with the Court’s decision and believe the intent of the South Carolina Constitution is clear,” Wilson said. “The framers of our privacy provision did not conceive this provision as creating a right to abortion.”

MORE NEWS: Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.