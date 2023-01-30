Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history.

Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County.

Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County.

Officials say McCoy was originally placed on the registry for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 2nd degree and Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor under 18.

Deputies say the suspect has prior Armed Robbery charges as well.

If you know anything, contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

