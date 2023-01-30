Anderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted suspect

Antwon McCoy
Antwon McCoy(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect with a criminal history.

Deputies say Antwon McCoy is wanted for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor in Anderson County.

Officials say he is also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Greenwood County.

Officials say McCoy was originally placed on the registry for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 2nd degree and Disseminating Obscene Material to a Minor under 18.

Deputies say the suspect has prior Armed Robbery charges as well.

If you know anything, contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Recovering lost history
Recovering lost history in SC
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina