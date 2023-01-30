Clemson students offered Uber discount as part of campus safety campaign

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Uber is raising awareness of rideshare safety by offering Clemson University students a discount of trips.

Uber has partnered with It’s On Us, a nonprofit focused on college campus sexual assault prevention, and IACLEA to develop rideshare safety tips which are shared in-app with riders picked up or dropped off at over 2,000 U.S. college campuses.

It’s on Us will distribute vouchers for a discounted Uber ride when students at select universities read our safety material, including Clemson University.

College campuses across the U.S. will also receive posters featuring important safety tips, including reminding riders to ‘Check Your Ride’ before getting into the vehicle.

“We want to remind students to stick together, check in with friends and loved ones before they go out, stay vigilant at night, and trust their gut if something seems out of the ordinary and ways to call 911 in an emergency,” said the company.

MORE NEWS: Clemson celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day with free clinic

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.