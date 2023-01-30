Coroner investigating after man found dead inside Elbert Co. home

ELBERT COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Coroner’s Office said investigation is underway after a man was found dead as a result of violence on Jan. 27.

The coroner said the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:21 p.m. for an unresponsive person at an address along Hester Road. Upon arrival, deputies requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) in further investigating this incident.

The coroner’s office said the victim, later identified as 66-year-old Roy McCannon, was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and GBI.

