GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dave Mathews band will visit Charleston, SC and Wilmington, NC as part of their 2023 tour.

The band will play at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion May 30-31 in Wilmington.

Then - they’ll travel to Charleston to play at the Credit One Stadium June 2-3.

For more information, visit TicketsCenter’s website.

