Deputies looking for missing man from Anderson County

IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen on Jan. 28.

Deputies said Michael A. Tucker was last seen around 8 a.m. in the area of Audry Hardy in Iva.

Tucker is described as six foot tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tucker has two arm sleeves that contains a tattoo of a rebel flag and cow skulls.

Anyone with information regarding Michael Tucker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

