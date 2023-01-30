Deputies looking for missing woman in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 23.

Deputies said Patricia Simms was last seen in the area of David Lee Coffee Place in Anderson wearing black pants, a pink sweater and white shoes.

Simms is described as five foot four and 165 pounds. She has a scar on her left knee.

If you or anyone you know has information on the whereabouts of Simms, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023001330.

