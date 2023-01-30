Relative finds two people dead inside Simpsonville home, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a Simpsonville home on Monday.

Deputies said dispatch received a call just before 8:30 a.m. after a relative found the two people dead inside the home located on Bergen Lane. A gun was also located.

No other people were inside the home and investigators are not looking for any suspects at this time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public as all indications point to the incident being isolated.

