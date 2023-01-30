Elbert Co. schools placed on lockdown after “hoax” active shooter call

ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County Schools District announced that schools were placed on Lockdown Monday after someone made a call falsely reporting that an active shooter was in one of the schools.

District officials said the incident began when someone called emergency dispatch reproing that there was an active shooter in an Elbert County school but didn’t specify which school he was calling from. They added that all schools in the district were then placed on lockdown as a precaution/

According to officials, school resource officers worked with school administrators, local law enforcement, and emergency services to quickly determine that there was no shooter in any school.

Officials later determined that the call came from a cell phone inside Elbert County Comprehensive High School, and a student admitted that he was the person who made the fake call. Officials said the matter will be handled based on their school discipline procedures and law enforcement.

