Greenville County Officials: Multiple unexplained deaths at West Greenville home

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s office say they’re responding to a scene in West Greenville.

The Coroner’s Office says there are now multiple unexplained deaths after authorities received a medical call in regards to several people at a home on Worth St.

The Coroner’s Office says someone called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

There is currently a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

