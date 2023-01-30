Greenville County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway tween

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a pre-teen girl who ran away from home this afternoon.

Deputies say 12-year-old Hailey Taylor left her home on Cardinal Drive in Taylors at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Hailey was wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve shirt, and a black North Face jacket when she left home.

If you see Hailey - or know anything that could lead to her whereabouts - contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

