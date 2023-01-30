Greenville County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway tween

Hailey Taylor
Hailey Taylor(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a pre-teen girl who ran away from home this afternoon.

Deputies say 12-year-old Hailey Taylor left her home on Cardinal Drive in Taylors at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Hailey was wearing olive green jogger pants, a light blue long-sleeve shirt, and a black North Face jacket when she left home.

If you see Hailey - or know anything that could lead to her whereabouts - contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway I-85
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Military father surprises son at hockey game
Recovering lost history
Recovering lost history in SC
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina
Earthquake hits Western North Carolina