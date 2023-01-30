Greenville’s little-known landmarks

John Nolan of Greenville History Tours highlights some of the city's little-known landmarks.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Even longtime residents of Greenville may not know about all of the historic places around Downtown. John Nolan, owner of Greenville History Tours, stops by Access Carolina to talk about his tours, and the stories behind three little-known landmarks.

You can learn more about Greenville History Tours by calling 866-246-2099. You can also follow them on Twitter for updates.

