Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The family of Cheslie Kryst, the Charlotte native and former Miss USA 2019, is launching a memorial fund on the one-year anniversary of her death.

Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, first announced the Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health earlier this month at the Miss Universe pageant, a news release stated.

“Cheslie dealt with high-functioning depression,” said Simpkins while announcing the fund at the pageant in New Orleans. “The Cheslie you saw didn’t always match the way she felt inside. Just because someone tells you they’re fine, doesn’t mean they are.”

The fund will officially launch on Monday, Jan. 30, the one-year anniversary of Kryst’s death. Donations can be made here.

Kryst died by suicide in January.

Kryst grew up in Charlotte and attended Huntingtowne Farms Elementary, Quail Hollow Middle and Southwest Middle before moving to South Carolina and graduating from Fort Mill High School. She attended University of South Carolina. She also had obtained M.B.A. and J.D. degrees from Wake Forest University.

In addition to winning the 2019 Miss USA pageant, Kryst was also an entrepreneur, an Emmy Award-nominated entertainment news correspondent with ExtraTV and a civil litigation attorney.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 988. Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

