January 30 is a time to celebrate the buttery, flaky crescent-shaped delight known as the croissant. Pastry chef and owner of Le Petit Croissant, Vincent Caradonna, stopped by Access Carolina to talk croissants and his culinary journey.

You can find Le Petit Croissant at 640 S. Main Street in Greenville, and follow them on Instagram.

