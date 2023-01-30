Oconee County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing Newry teen who ran away from her home.

According to deputies, 16-year-old Haley Gayle Grant Watts was discovered missing from her family’s home on Palmetto Avenue late Sunday evening at around 10:30 p.m.

Deputies said Watts was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt that has a tie-dye design on the elbows, brown sweatpants with a tie-dye design on the side on the side of each leg and browninsh-black Vans shoes.

Watts is described as five foot seven and 160 pounds with black hair that is blonde at the roots and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left middle finger.

Anyone with information on where Watts might be is asked to call 911 immediately.

