Powerball jackpot breaks into top 10 list at $613 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Powerball jackpot just crossed a major milestone as Monday’s drawing offers a $613 million jackpot, the ninth largest in Powerball history.

A winner on Monday could claim the jackpot as a $613 million annuity or $329 million in cash.

The Lottery said the Powerball run has produced lots of other wins for players across the state of NC. Take a look at some of the wins from the current Powerball roll, which began Nov. 21:

One win of $1 million

Two wins of $150,000

Three wins of $100,000

14 wins of $50,000

“Players really start to dream big when the Powerball jackpot hits the top 10,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We want to remind everyone to play smart as it only takes one ticket to win the jackpot.”

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

