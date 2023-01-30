Upstate man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 deadly shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man accused of killing another man in a shooting back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Paul Cormack appeared before a judge on Jan. 30, 2023 and was sentenced to five years.

The victim, 27-year-old Kurtis Lee Bordelon, was shot in the chest on Keys Street in Anderson just after 11 p.m. on May 28, according to officials.

In the hearing, the victim’s family was upset with the judge’s ruling.

