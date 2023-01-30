Woman snuck fentanyl into jail, gave it to inmates who overdosed

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to inmates who then overdosed at the Jackson County Detention Center.

Investigators said when 28-year-old Megan Tate was taken into custody in April 2021, she concealed fentanyl in a body cavity. She was booked into jail for suspected distribution of fentanyl at the time.

Tate retrieved the drugs and distributed them to two inmates who subsequently overdosed.

Both of the inmates were transported to the hospital and one was placed on a ventilator, but they later recovered.

Tate pleaded guilty to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. She is in federal custody awaiting sentencing, which could be up to 20 years in prison.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

