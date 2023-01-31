80-year-old Upstate man dies days after crash in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday from injuries they received during a crash in Anderson on January 27, 2023.

Officials said the crash happened at Belton Highway and Highway 29 when another driver ignored a stop light and hit the victim’s car.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 80-year-old Gerald Tucker from Anderson.

Officials said this crash is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol. We will update this story as officials release new details.

