Anderson Co. man faces over 15 charges for allegedly sexually exploiting minors

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody for reportedly uploading and viewing child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said 67-year-old Douglas Lunsford was charged with ten counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minor 3rd degree and ten counts of Sexual Exploitation of Minor 2nd degree.

According to deputies, their investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) recieved up to 57 tips about Lunsford’s activity online. They added that during their investigation, they recieved a total of 107 tips about Lunsford.

Deputies stated that during their 7-month investigation into the Lunsford, they discovered that he was uploading, downloading and copying pictures of innocent children to several platforms.

“This case required a lot of tedious work before we could move forward on the case,” Lead detective Adelle Davis said. “The collaborative efforts between the Attorney’s General Office, the Department of Homeland Security along with our agency, we’re able to prevent any further harm to children.”

On January 26, 2023, deputies executed a search warrant at Lunsford’s home on Whitehall Road and reportedly found evidence supporting their case.

Lunsford is currently in the Anderson County Detention Center and could face up to 10 years in prison for each charge.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.