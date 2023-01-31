Atlanta FBI searching for two drug trafficking suspects with possible South Carolina ties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Atlanta Division is seeking two men who alongside 74 other individuals have been indicted for allegedly being involved in a massive drug trafficking operation that took place on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to authorities, 43-year-old David D. Young and 25-year-old Michael A. Provenzano are still outstanding with federal arrest warrants and may have South Carolina ties.

Both Young and Provenzano are charged with drug trafficking to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 a federal arrest warrant was issued after both men were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance.

According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the indictment charged 76 defendants total with involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed large amounts of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and alprazolam in the greater Glynn County area.

The 118-count, 133-page indictment–believed to be the largest ever in the Southern District of Georgia–includes the forfeiture of 43 seized firearms, one vehicle, and more than $53,000 in cash. More than three dozen additional defendants face prosecution for state charges as a result of the investigation.

