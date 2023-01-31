Bed Bath & Beyond store in Upstate among 87 more closing

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that they are closing another 87 stores, including one in the Upstate.

The decision comes weeks after the home goods retailer said it was on track to close 150 stores. In a business update this month, the company said they have “substantial doubt” about their ability to continue operating.

The Bed Bath & Beyond store on West Blackstock Road in Spartanburg is among the locations that will be closing. A store in North Charleston is also closing.

Click here to read the full list.

