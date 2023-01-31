Clemson football announces schedule for 2023 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday, revealing Clemson’s matchups for the upcoming season.

Clemson’s upcoming schedule includes seven home games and five road games starting on Labor Day when the Tigers travel to Durham, NC, to face the Duke Blue Devils.

Here is a look at the entire schedule (Home games are bolded, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Sept. 4 (Monday): at Duke

Sept. 9: vs. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Sept. 16: vs. FLORIDA ATLANTIC

Sept. 23: vs. FLORIDA STATE

Sept. 30: at Syracuse

Oct. 7: vs. WAKE FOREST

Oct. 14: Open Date

Oct. 21: at Miami (Fla.)

Oct. 28: at NC State

Nov. 4: vs. NOTRE DAME

Nov. 11: vs. GEORGIA TECH

Nov. 18: vs. NORTH CAROLINA

Nov. 25: at South Carolina

According to officials, the team plans to hold its spring Game on Apr. 15 at 1:00 p.m. They added that the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson finished their 2022 season with a loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, bringing their record to 11-3. Clemson has won at least six home games for 12 straight seasons and will look to keep the streak alive this season.

For more information on tickets for the 2023 season, you can visit ClemsonTigers.com or call 1-800 CLEMSON.

