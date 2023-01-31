Clemson football announces schedule for 2023 season

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday, revealing Clemson’s matchups for the upcoming season.

Clemson’s upcoming schedule includes seven home games and five road games starting on Labor Day when the Tigers travel to Durham, NC, to face the Duke Blue Devils.

Here is a look at the entire schedule (Home games are bolded, and all games are on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

  • Sept. 4 (Monday): at Duke
  • Sept. 9: vs. CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
  • Sept. 16: vs. FLORIDA ATLANTIC
  • Sept. 23: vs. FLORIDA STATE
  • Sept. 30: at Syracuse
  • Oct. 7: vs. WAKE FOREST
  • Oct. 14: Open Date
  • Oct. 21: at Miami (Fla.)
  • Oct. 28: at NC State
  • Nov. 4: vs. NOTRE DAME
  • Nov. 11: vs. GEORGIA TECH
  • Nov. 18: vs. NORTH CAROLINA
  • Nov. 25: at South Carolina

According to officials, the team plans to hold its spring Game on Apr. 15 at 1:00 p.m. They added that the game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Clemson finished their 2022 season with a loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, bringing their record to 11-3. Clemson has won at least six home games for 12 straight seasons and will look to keep the streak alive this season.

For more information on tickets for the 2023 season, you can visit ClemsonTigers.com or call 1-800 CLEMSON.

