Woman accused of starving animal to death; dozens of dogs rescued

Lindsey Rue is accused of animal cruelty, child neglect and killing an animal by starvation.
Lindsey Rue is accused of animal cruelty, child neglect and killing an animal by starvation.(Buncombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEICESTER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said more than two dozen dogs were rescued from a home in Leicester after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Deputies said they found animals at a home on Tall Tree Lane suffering from neglect. The ASPCA helped rescue 25 dogs from the house.

Lindsey Trevor Rue was arrested and is charged with animal cruelty, child neglect, killing an animal by starvation and resist/obstruct/delay. Additional charges could be filed.

Sheriff Quentin Miller said the arrest was the result of a long-term investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Witness testimony resumes in Murdaugh murder trial
Firefighters on scene of business fire in Pelzer
Firefighters on scene of business fire in Pelzer
Clemson enzyme study
Clemson University identifies gene enzyme that could reduce obesity
Clemson University researchers identify new gene
Clemson University researchers identify new gene