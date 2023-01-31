Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday.

Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30.

During the arrest, police said a glock 43X pistol, 40 DU of Oxycodone, .86 grams of MDMA and $12,436 was seized.

Boston was charged with the following:

  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
  • Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II
  • Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I
  • Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
  • Grand jury indictment: Habitual felon
  • Warrant: 2nd degree kidnapping
  • Warrant: Assault with a deadly weapon
  • Warrant: Assault by pointing a gun
  • Warrant: Felony larceny
  • Warrant: Interfering with emergency communication

Police said a passenger in Boston’s car, 22-year-old Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks, was charged with simple possess schedule II.

The department said Boston was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $162,000 secured bond. Hicks was booked under a $7,000 bond.

