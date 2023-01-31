Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday.
Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30.
During the arrest, police said a glock 43X pistol, 40 DU of Oxycodone, .86 grams of MDMA and $12,436 was seized.
Boston was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession
- Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
- Grand jury indictment: Habitual felon
- Warrant: 2nd degree kidnapping
- Warrant: Assault with a deadly weapon
- Warrant: Assault by pointing a gun
- Warrant: Felony larceny
- Warrant: Interfering with emergency communication
Police said a passenger in Boston’s car, 22-year-old Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks, was charged with simple possess schedule II.
The department said Boston was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $162,000 secured bond. Hicks was booked under a $7,000 bond.
MORE NEWS: Union Co. deputies looking for missing man with medical conditions
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.