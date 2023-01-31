Felon wanted for kidnapping arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a felon with a warrant for kidnapping was arrested on Monday.

Police said 29-year-old Jayleen Marquse Boston was taken into custody in the Montford Avenue area around 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 30.

During the arrest, police said a glock 43X pistol, 40 DU of Oxycodone, .86 grams of MDMA and $12,436 was seized.

Boston was charged with the following:

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule I

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

Grand jury indictment: Habitual felon

Warrant: 2nd degree kidnapping

Warrant: Assault with a deadly weapon

Warrant: Assault by pointing a gun

Warrant: Felony larceny

Warrant: Interfering with emergency communication

Police said a passenger in Boston’s car, 22-year-old Tavaris Javon Demazea Hicks, was charged with simple possess schedule II.

The department said Boston was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $162,000 secured bond. Hicks was booked under a $7,000 bond.

