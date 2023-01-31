Driver crashes into Upstate home during chase, flees on foot, troopers say

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver who was running from law enforcement crashed into a home in Mauldin early Tuesday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, the unknown driver was trying to make a left turn on Bethel Greene Court around 4:35 a.m. when they lost control of the car, hit a fence and then side swiped a home. The driver then fled on foot.

Troopers said the driver was initially running from officers with the Mauldin Police Department.

There is no word if the suspect has been taken into custody.

