Firefighters on scene of business fire in Pelzer

Multiple fire departments were called to a business fire on Cherokee Road in Pelzer on Tuesday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the scene of a fire at a business on Tuesday.

Crews from Anderson County Fire Department, Williamston Fire, and Piercetown Fire are on Cherokee Road in Pelzer. The business where the fire broke out converts shipping containers into other uses.

Fire at business on Cherokee Road in Pelzer
Fire at business on Cherokee Road in Pelzer

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson enzyme study
Clemson University identifies gene enzyme that could reduce obesity
Watch the trial of Alex Murdaugh live on the FOX Carolina website, mobile app and streaming app...
WATCH LIVE: Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 2:15 p.m.
Clemson University researchers identify new gene
Clemson University researchers identify new gene
Tax season generic
‘Save time & money’: Free tax filing with SC Thrive