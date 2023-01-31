Mother, grandfather indicted in house fire killing 2 young children

BOSTIC, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Monday a grand jury indicted the mother and grandfather of two young children who died in a house fire in Rutherford County.

Investigators said 2-year-old Nasir Littlejohn and 3-year-old Niya Littlejohn were home alone on Bostic Sunshine Highway on Jan. 13 when a fire started in the living room.

The children were pulled from a back bedroom and transported to Atrium Health Cleveland where they died.

Balloons outside burned home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in NC where two young children were trapped in a house fire.

After an investigation, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they determined Jontae Nichelle Littlejohn “often” left the children at home when her father, John Randolph Littlejohn would take her to work at Zaxby’s.

“This particular morning was no different,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Jontae Littlejohn and John Randolph Littlejohn were indicted for involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Officials said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.