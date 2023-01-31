Day 8: Murdaugh murder trial to resume at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday

Trial analysts break down what Alex Murdaugh said during an interview with SLED days after the shooting that killed his wife and son
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The murder trial for former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the trial picked back up with the cross-examination of SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft. The court also heard from multiple cell phone records experts and a relative of Alex Murdaugh’s who sold his family their .300 Blackout rifles.

Murdaugh trial recap: Witness testimony breaks down phone data from night of murders

We will live stream the trial in the FOX Carolina News streaming and mobile apps, and on the FOX Carolina website.

You can bookmark this web page to return to the latest live trial coverage each day.

Please note, the live stream may be muted for several minutes at a time when attorneys approach the bench to discuss confidential information with the judge.

LIVE BLOG

Below are live updates from the courtroom:

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. The victims were shot to death on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

For complete coverage of the investigations connected to the Murdaugh family, click here to visit the Murdaugh Trial section at FOXCarolina.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Clemson EV program
Clemson University forms new school fueled by future engineering
Alex Murdaugh and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian review evidence during his trial for murder...
Murdaugh trial recap: Witness testimony breaks down phone data from night of murders
Bill Aims to End Healthcare Vaccine Mandate
SC Representative presents bill aiming to end healthcare vaccine mandate
Interpreting History in Education
Interpreting History in Education