New York men accused of selling cars with fraudulent titles in Upstate

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that two men from New York were recently charged for allegedly selling cars with fraudulent titles and VINs in Spartanburg.

Agents said 27-year-old Ronald Santos and 33-year-old Guillermo Fanjul were both charged with two counts of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses for the sale of vehicles.

Their warrants showed that the cars were sold for over $10,000 each.

According to agents, SLED was requested by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) on January 26 to help with the investigation.

Santos and Fanjul were booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. Deputies added that they are still investigating the case.

