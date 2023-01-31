Piedmont author publishes first book at age 65

Piedmont native Rhonda Spearman Sims has published her first book at age 65. She talks about what lead her to write "A Slight Interruption."
By Access Carolina Staff
Jan. 31, 2023
“A Slight Interruption” by Rhonda Spearman Sims tells the story of a young forbidden romance, set right in the Upstate. The publishing of Sims’ first book comes after the author overcame some incredible challenges. She stopped by Access Carolina to talk about her journey and the famous author who encouraged her to keep writing.

Rhonda Spearman Sims will hold a book signing for “A Slight Interruption” at Cityscape Winery in Pelzer on Wednesday, February 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

