Piedmont author publishes first book at age 65

“A Slight Interruption” by Rhonda Spearman Sims tells the story of a young forbidden romance, set right in the Upstate. The publishing of Sims’ first book comes after the author overcame some incredible challenges. She stopped by Access Carolina to talk about her journey and the famous author who encouraged her to keep writing.

Rhonda Spearman Sims will hold a book signing for “A Slight Interruption” at Cityscape Winery in Pelzer on Wednesday, February 1 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

