Rain chance the next few days, First Alert Weather Day Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Periods of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday while Thursday brings widespread rain, leading to a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

Light, scattered showers on and off through Wednesday

Heavy rain Thursday leads to flooding concerns

Mild temperatures through Tuesday then cooling

Fog will likely be an issue for the morning commute, with a Dense Fog Advisory in place until 10 a.m. for every county in the Upstate and parts of the mountains. Visibility is low for most throughout the Upstate, low beams needed this morning for drivers and possibly extra travel time.

Isolated showers are possible in the mountains through the early morning hours of Tuesday, but most areas stay dry.

A second cold front over Tennessee and Kentucky settles in over the Carolinas and Georgia on Tuesday, and stalls out into the middle of the week. This leads to an on-and-off showery pattern through Wednesday. Most of the rain on Tuesday stays just to our north but a few morning showers in North Carolina are not out of the question. Most of the day features a mix of sun and clouds, especially in the Upstate. Temperatures also cool as the boundary shifts slowly south and east. Highs Tuesday range from the mid 50s in the mountains as the boundary moves through. But it’s warming in the foothills and Upstate with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Mild and partly cloudy (Fox Carolina)

Rain chances pick back up Tuesday night, starting in the mountains and then dipping south into the Upstate overnight into early Wednesday morning. Once again, during the day, things dry out other than an isolated shower, but mostly cloudy skies keep things gloomy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to the low 50s.

Waves of rain Tuesday and Wednesday with widespread rain Thursday (Fox Carolina)

Thursday, and by coincidence Groundhog Day, is our next First Alert Weather Day. Regardless of what the groundhogs have to say, periods of heavy rain are expected to develop starting Wednesday night and persist into through Thursday night. Early indications point to over and inch of rainfall for much of the region. What makes this bout of rain particularly concerning is it comes after a few days of showers, falling on already saturated ground. This could leave us to more issues with flooding, so be prepared for some potential problems as we head into the later part of Thursday.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 6:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

The rain clears out on Friday making way for a drier but colder weekend. Highs on Friday are in the upper 40s to the low 50s but then dip big time to highs in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday. A slight warmer up on Sunday, but highs still get stuck in the 40s before returning to more seasonal highs in the upper 40s to low 50s early next week.

