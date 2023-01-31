RECIPE: Mediterranean wedge salad with chicken

Chef Veera teaches us how to prepare this simple salad that’s packed with protein and big flavor. Learn more on Chef Veera’s website.

Mediterranean Wedge Salad with Chicken

Ingredients

1 cucumber, deseeded and chopped

1 cup halved cherry tomatoes

½ cup chopped orange or yellow bell pepper

¼ cup finely chopped red onion (optional)

½ cup pitted and halved olives (O&V Kalamata or O&V Castelvetrano or both) *

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken or chopped grilled chicken

4 baby romaine lettuce halved

½ cup chopped flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon cracked black pepper

4 tablespoons O&V Red Wine vinegar

2 tablespoon O&V Garlic Mustard

1 ½ tablespoon honey or maple syrup

½ cup O&V Tuscan Herb EVOO

2 tablespoons O&V Lemon EVOO

4 oz (about 1 cup) crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup pine nuts, lightly toasted

Preparation

In a bowl, mix together the chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and red onion (if using). Add in the olives.

In a separate bowl whisk together the chopped herbs, mustard, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Combine the two oils in a measuring cup and slowly drizzle into the bowl whisking constantly till the vinaigrette come together (See Chef Note).

Toss the chicken mixture in half the vinaigrette. Arrange the cut romaine wedges on 4 plates and top with the chicken mixture. Drizzle remaining vinaigrette over the four plates and sprinkle with crumbled feta cheese and toasted pine nuts

Serve with warm crusty bread.

Chef Veera Gaul's Mediterranean wedge salad. (Access Carolina staff)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.