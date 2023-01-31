SCHP: School bus involved in crash along I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

School bus crash on I-85
School bus crash on I-85(SCDOT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol are responding to crash on I-85 that involved a school bus in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the GSP Airport exit, or exit 57 in Greer, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

Crews are working to clear the scene.

Troopers say there no injuries.

MORE NEWS: Elbert Co. schools placed on lockdown after “hoax” active shooter call

