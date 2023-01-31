Showery and dreary through Wednesday, First Alert Weather Day Thursday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Light scattered showers Tuesday night with patchy drizzle Wednesday give way to widespread rain Thursday, leading to a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

Rain Tuesday night with patchy drizzle Wednesday

First Alert Weather day Thursday for heavy rain and flooding concerns

Turning colder through the weekend

A slow-moving cold front finally moves out of Tennessee and across our area tonight. This brings a more widespread round of mostly light showers with it, setting us up for more wet and foggy conditions in the morning. Scattered showers pick up after sunset starting in the mountains and drifting south through the overnight hours. By 5 AM, rain showers break up and become more scattered in nature, dying down by 7 AM. Lows remain fairly mild in the 40s in the mountains to the low to mid 50s in the Upstate.

Scattered showers early Wednesday morning (Fox Carolina)

With the cold front shifting southeast of us Wednesday, we get a wedge type set up. Temperatures warm very little through the day to highs only in the upper 40s to the mid 50s. While most of the daylight hours are dry, areas of patchy drizzle or a stray shower can’t be ruled out. It does remain overcast to mostly cloudy during the day.

Cooler and mainly cloudy (Fox Carolina)

Rain becomes steadier and more widespread Wednesday evening into Wednesday night, leading us into Thursday’s First Alert Weather Day. The rain during Thursday’s morning commute is scattered but starting to pick up and become more moderate at times. However, the heaviest of the rain moves in Thursday afternoon, becoming widespread and steady into the later part of the day and even into Thursday night.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Thursday (WHNS)

The already-saturated ground combined with the heavy rain adding to it leads to an increased risk of flooding throughout the day on Thursday. Rainfall amounts range from 1″-2″ for most locations, on top of whatever rain we pick up before Thursday.

Heavy rain leads to flooding concerns (Fox Carolina)

Futuretrack Rainfall, ending 12:00 AM Friday (WHNS)

The rain clears out on Friday making way for a drier but colder weekend. Highs on Friday are in the 40s to the low 50s but then dip big time to highs in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday. There’s a slight warm up on Sunday, but highs still get stuck in the 40s before returning to warmer highs in the 50s early next week.

