Skunk tests positive for rabies in Cherokee County

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said a skunk in the Gaffney area has tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was found near Potter Road and Carolina Ridge Road. One dog that was exposed to the skunk is being quarantined as required by law.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If you believe you or someone you know came into contact with the animals involved in this incident, call DHEC’s Greenville-Spartanburg office at 864-372-3273.

