Starbucks to launch DoorDash delivery service in Greenville
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Coffee lovers in Greenville can now have their Starbucks orders delivered to them thanks to a new partnership with DoorDash.

Starting Jan. 31, food and beverage orders from Starbucks can be placed through the DoorDash app. Starbucks will offer approximately 95% of its core menu as well as seasonal favorites like the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew on DoorDash.

Starbucks said it has developed packaging solutions to ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items including stickers for beverages to avoid spilling, tamper evident packaging, and delivery-specific cup holders.

The company mentioned it will continue to launch in new markets over the coming months with nationwide availability is all 50 states by March 2023.

