Suspects face new charges for Haywood Co. woman recently found dead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects are facing new charges for the death of 49-year-old Julia Holland, who was found dead in the Newfound Community of Canton, NC.

Deputies announced on January 3 that 26-year-old Noah Bolden and 57-year-old Jeanie Bolden were taken into custody for charges related to her death.

Today, a Haywood County Grand Jury returned new indictments charging Noah Bolden with First Degree Murder and Jeanie Bolden with Accessory After The Fact to First Degree Murder.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family of Julia Holland,” Sheriff William “Bill” Wilke said. “The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office will continue to use every resource at our disposal to protect our community.”

According to deputies, they are still investigating this case and can’t release many details right now. We will update this story as officials give new information.

