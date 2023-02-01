AG: Upstate man sentenced to prison for using spy-camera to film teens

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a Greenville County woman was sentenced to prison for filming minors in a bathroom.

According to the attorney general, on May 14, 2021, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip regarding the sharing of child sexual abuse material between multiple email accounts associated with Seth Bruce. Contents of the account included personal images of Bruce’s family and over 500 images of child sexual abuse material stored in saved emails in the account.

Wilson said a search warrant for Bruce’s workplace was obtained and executed on June 15, 2021. At the time of the search warrant, a number if digital and computer-related devices were seized from Bruce’s office, including a spy camera, an SD card filled with illegal videos, and a cell phone that contained an app for the spy camera.

A review of the SD card revealed that Bruce had set up the spy camera in a bathroom used by minors at a residence in Hilton Head in June of 2020 and he had secretly recorded four pre-teen and teen girls for a six-day period, according to officials.

Bruce pleaded guilty on Jan. 30, 2023 for sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree in a case from Greenville Court and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree from Beaufort County.

The attorney general said Judge J. Cordell Maddox, Jr. sentenced Bruce to 10 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

