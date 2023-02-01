Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes.

She was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31., the coroner said.

The office also said further testing is needed before a final cause of death is issued.

