Death investigation underway after inmate dies in Spartanburg Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said an inmate passed away on Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner, 33-year-old Casey Michelle Tate was being treated at the hospital at the time of her death for a number of natural processes.

She was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31., the coroner said.

The office also said further testing is needed before a final cause of death is issued.

