Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen.

According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week.

The arrest warrants also stated that Barnes caused the teen to leave home on other occasions between July of last year and the end of January of this year without cause or consent.

Deputies said the teen has been located and is safe.

The Sheriff’s Office said Barnes has been booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and remains there after his bond was denied on charged of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Barnes will appear before a circuit court judge at a later time.

