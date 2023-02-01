Easley man arrested for kidnapping missing teen, deputies say

Jeremy David Barnes
Jeremy David Barnes(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an Easley man was arrested for kidnapping a missing teen.

According to warrants, 35-year-old Jeremy David Barnes lured a teen away from home by using sex and illicit drugs as a decoy earlier in the week.

The arrest warrants also stated that Barnes caused the teen to leave home on other occasions between July of last year and the end of January of this year without cause or consent.

Deputies said the teen has been located and is safe.

The Sheriff’s Office said Barnes has been booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and remains there after his bond was denied on charged of kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Barnes will appear before a circuit court judge at a later time.

MORE NEWS: Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police sirens flashing generic photo
Man arrested after pointing fake gun at drivers in parking lot, police say
Oak Island Water Rescue said it's involved in the search for a missing boater who was last seen...
Belongings of missing boater found along N.C. coast, water rescue team says
Renowned violinist to perform at Peace Center
Renowned violinist to perform at Peace Center
FILE - Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule looks on during an NFL preseason football game...
AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers