Ferrari gets stuck inside elevator shaft after ‘malfunction’

A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership...
A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Ferrari was left hanging after an elevator shaft malfunctioned at a high-end car dealership in Florida.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the dealership Tuesday night.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.
Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue)

They first had to mitigate a fuel leak, which involved setting up portable standpipes and shutting off the power to the business. Once the leak was fixed, crews worked with a towing company to remove the car from the elevator shaft.

Officials said a 45-foot boom and multiple 50,000-pound winches were used to extract the Ferrari.

In total, crews worked for about four hours to remove the vehicle.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
Trainer steps in to help 8th grade basketball player at Upstate school
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, George Michael and Willie Nelson, who are among...
Missy, Willie and George Michael among Rock Hall nominees
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
Police officers escort Andrew Tate, right, handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court...
Andrew Tate loses appeal in Romania, to be held 30 more days
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio