‘It was instant love’: Wolf-dog hybrid finds forever home

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A wolf-dog hybrid is settling into his new home in Vermont after he made national headlines in January when he was put up for adoption.

“He’s living his best life right now; he’s doing so well,” Zeus’ new owner Ron Monroe said.

Zeus’ journey began at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island.

“His former owner could no longer care for him the way he wanted to, and that’s why we’re here. And so, we took him, and he walked through our doors, and we were like, ‘Oh, that’s a large ... dog,’” recalled Kara Montalbano with the Potter League.

The shelter put out a call for potential adopters either in Vermont or New Jersey – the two nearest states where wolf-dog hybrids are legal.

“We actually contacted our state vet because we knew they were illegal in Rhode Island, and we started doing some research and found that the closest states to us were New Jersey and Vermont,” Montalbano said.

Zeus’ story took social media by storm, where he caught Monroe’s eye.

“Whether he was a wolf breed mix or not, as soon as I saw him, I needed him,” Monroe said.

Like all other potential adopters, the former Rhode Island resident filled out the paperwork and waited, hoping for the best.

“And then a few days later, my friend reached out to me and said, ‘That’s my brother’s dog, by the way.’ And I did not know, and I knew the family,” Monroe said.

Monroe said because of their previous connection, Zeus’ former family contacted the shelter and said they wanted Monroe to have Zeus.

“The whole family agreed,” Monroe recalled.

Monroe made the six-hour drive to pick up Zeus at the shelter, and it was love at first sight.

“Oh my god, it was instant love. I was like, ‘That’s it.’ I was in awe, the size of him when he came walking around the corner,” Monroe said.

After a long ride home, Monroe said the sweet 4-year-old dog is settling in as his new older brother, Titan, slowly warms up to him.

And Zeus has warmed up to the frigid winter weather.

“He loves laying around in the snow, rolling in the snow, laying there. He’ll just lick it and eat it nonstop. If I don’t pick him back up, he’ll just lay there for hours, just laying there eating snow,” Monroe said.

Monroe said he’s awaiting a DNA test to see how much wolf Zeus actually has in him – and what kind – but kennel records indicate it’s likely somewhere around 30%.

Zeus doesn’t bark, but he howls sometimes, and Monroe said that since moving to Vermont, the seizures he was experiencing in the shelter have nearly stopped.

With his health looking up – and lots of snow falling down – Zeus seems to have found his pack.

“That’s what I’m saying, this is the best place for him, huh? He’s very good,” Monroe said.

Zeus has gained a lot of fans through all his fame. You can follow Zeus on his Instagram and Facebook pages where Monroe posts updates.

