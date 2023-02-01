Man arrested after pointing fake gun at drivers in parking lot, police say

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after pointing a gun, which turned out to be fake, at drivers in a parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, multiple 911 calls were made reporting a man with a gun approaching, blocking and damaging several occupied vehicles in a parking lot in the Bitmore Avenue and Meadow Road area at around 1:40 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Officers said the victims reported that the man damaged two cars by banging on them with his gun.

Some officers were already in the area responding to an incident directly across from the business parking lot when they received the call for service.

The officers said they saw the man holding and pointing what appeared to be a gun at an occupied car.

Once on scene, they arrested the suspect, 38-year-old Sadiq Wayne Harris, and recovered a fake pistol.

Harris was charged with false imprisonment, injury to personal property, and assault by pointing a gun.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

